Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police

Chevy Silverado
Chevy Silverado(RL GNZLZ / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles.

According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.

In 2022, Pueblo had 1,752 motor vehicle thefts reported, a 23 percent increase compared to 2021. A total of 1,186 vehicles were recovered in Pueblo and just outside city limits in 2022, accounting for a 67 percent recovery rate.

“It’s been recorded that 40%-50% of vehicle theft is due to driver apathy, which includes, puffer vehicles or leaving a vehicle running, with keys in the ignition while it is unattended,” police added in a news release. “The action of leaving a vehicle running unattended with keys, and not equipped with a remote start, is illegal in Colorado.”

Pueblo Police add that some vehicles that are “proven” to be at higher risk of being stolen are:

1. Chevrolet Silverado

2. Kia Sportage

3. Hyundai Sonata

4. Kia Optima

5. Hyundai Tucson

Click here to read the full release.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
From left: Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, Rosalind Baldursson.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested in Security-Widefield standoff was wanted in connection with recent wrong-way hit-and-run crash
Oil spill in Colorado Springs 1/12/23.
Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs, some went into a nearby creek
Suspects and suspect vehicle.
WANTED: 2 men reportedly fled from authorities east of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police activity near Mitchell HS 1/13/23.
Suspect detained after a BB gun was found in a backpack near a Colorado Springs school
Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs
Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs
Kidnapping victim shares video she took from backseat of car
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
11 Call For Action obesity story
WATCH: Medical experts update childhood obesity guidelines