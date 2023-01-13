Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles.

According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.

In 2022, Pueblo had 1,752 motor vehicle thefts reported, a 23 percent increase compared to 2021. A total of 1,186 vehicles were recovered in Pueblo and just outside city limits in 2022, accounting for a 67 percent recovery rate.

“It’s been recorded that 40%-50% of vehicle theft is due to driver apathy, which includes, puffer vehicles or leaving a vehicle running, with keys in the ignition while it is unattended,” police added in a news release. “The action of leaving a vehicle running unattended with keys, and not equipped with a remote start, is illegal in Colorado.”

Pueblo Police add that some vehicles that are “proven” to be at higher risk of being stolen are:

1. Chevrolet Silverado

2. Kia Sportage

3. Hyundai Sonata

4. Kia Optima

5. Hyundai Tucson

Click here to read the full release.

