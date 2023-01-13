60,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine recovered during traffic stop in western Colorado

A traffic stop in Mesa County became a major drug bust after the county sheriff's office says it recovered fentanyl and cocaine from the vehicle.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy found more than they were bargaining for when making a traffic stop in western Colorado earlier this week.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputy pulled over the car for phony license plates -- and ended up recovering roughly tens of thousands of fentanyl pills.

The traffic stop happened on I-70 near Fruita Monday afternoon. Following the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says the driver consented to his car being searched.

“Upon a voluntary search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered an estimated 60,000 blue pills consistent with fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine and a large sum of U.S. currency,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Suspect Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was booked into the Mesa County jail and is facing three counts of possession with intent to distribute.

(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

