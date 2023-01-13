2 kids suspected of stealing a car in Colorado Springs were caught a few miles from where it was taken

Stolen car scene in Colorado Springs.
Stolen car scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen in Colorado Springs, and early into the investigation police believe the suspects are kids.

The vehicle was reported stolen at about 3:16 p.m. in an area close to Marion Drive and Deleware Street. The neighborhood is near N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The victim told police the suspects were kids, however, their exact ages were not available last time this article was updated.

Police were able to track the stolen vehicle to the 800 block of Sequoia Drive, about three miles away from where it was taken. The two juveniles were taken into custody.

Details on if the victim was injured in the incident were not immediately available. It isn’t clear what, if any, charges the suspects will face.

KKTV 11 News will continue to follow this story and we hope to provide updates in the near future.

