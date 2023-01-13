11 News viewers share their best snow photos and videos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t let the January doldrums get you down -- winter is here, and it’s beautiful in Colorado!

From Pikes Peak to the sand dunes, our talented 11 News viewers have showcased some of the best snow images the Centennial State has to offer! Watch the video above to see their photos -- and Otis the dog, fighting with a snowball!

It’s no secret that here at 11 News, we love seeing viewers’ photos and videos. If you have one you’d like to share, you can do so here.

Tell me something good! If you have a positive story you would like for us to cover, submit it to Good News Friday by clicking here or here, or email it directly to lgrewe@kktv.com with the subject line “Good News Friday.”

