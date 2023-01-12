Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning.

Both sides of Garden of the Gods Road were closed down to one lane at the time.

The Hazmat situation was reported just after 11 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

We are assisting @CSFDPIO with a Hazmat situation at E Garden of the Gods and Nevada Avenue in which a truck dropped 200 gallons of used oil. If anyone was in the area and observed this occurring, we ask that you call CSPD dispatch at 719-444-7000. pic.twitter.com/rmEiHiGy3F — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) January 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.