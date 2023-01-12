Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning.
Both sides of Garden of the Gods Road were closed down to one lane at the time.
The Hazmat situation was reported just after 11 a.m.
This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.