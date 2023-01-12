Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning.

Both sides of Garden of the Gods Road were closed down to one lane at the time.

The Hazmat situation was reported just after 11 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
From left: Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, Rosalind Baldursson.
2 felony suspects arrested following hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows what appeared to be someone cutting a Comcast fiber line in Colorado...
Comcast outage in Colorado Springs area likely caused by vandalism
deadly crash
Deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs under investigation
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class

Latest News

From left: Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, Rosalind Baldursson.
2 felony suspects arrested following hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs
CO Avalanches
Officials concerned about avalanche conditions heading into the long weekend
"This is a pretty amazing piece of equipment," said Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs' new...
Colorado Springs unveils new way of getting garbage off city streets
Street vacuum
WATCH: New vacuums cleaning up Colorado Springs streets