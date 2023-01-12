Summit hopes to provide resources about suicide prevention

Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County
By Lindsey Boetsch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado Colorado Springs and the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County are hosting a Suicide Prevention Summit. It will highlight the work happening in community surrounding suicide prevention. There will be presentations and panels about youth and young adults, LGBTQI+, older adults, veterans, and more.

The Summit will feature suicide prevention initiatives, create opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offer attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide. Public health professionals, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, businesses, faith-based groups, veteran organizations, academic entities, law enforcement, emergency responders, suicide survivors, suicide loss survivors and community members are encouraged to register and attend.

Admission is free and lunch is included. Space is limited. To register for the summit, visit https://cvent.me/YXgYnY.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 or visit Lighthouse Acute Services, a 24/7/365 crisis walk-in center at 115 S. Parkside Dr., Colorado Springs.

