Officials concerned about avalanches heading into the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning about the the treacherous conditions in the mountains.

“We’re in a dangerous avalanche period,” explains Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). “You’ll see right now that we have portions of the state that are at considerable danger at levels 3 of 5, which means it’s quite easy for a person to trigger an avalanche to bury or kill a person.”

Since Christmas, there have been four avalanche fatalities in Colorado.

“These were all avalanches triggered by people in the party. They were traveling on slopes that were capable of producing avalanches and highlighted as dangerous in the avalanche forecast,” said Lazar adding that these slab avalanches are caused by people getting weak areas in the layers of snow to break loose.

Ahead of a holiday weekend, Lazar said CAIC personnel get nervous about people in the mountains, especially those who travel to back country areas.

“Whenever we have this confluence of dangerous avalanche conditions occurring over a holiday weekend, we get quite nervous, and we are nervous about this weekend and really want to avoid another avalanche accident,” he told 11 News.

One of the best things you can do to prevent an accident is to avoid avalanche terrain.

“The vast majority of avalanches run on slopes that are between 30 and 45 degrees, and you can have a ton of fun recreating on slopes that are lower angle than that.”

If you do venture to dangerous area, make sure you check the avalanche forecast.

“That gives you an idea of the current avalanche danger in the area you’re considering traveling in; it also can tell you the kinds of avalanches you can expect in the place you’re going to travel and which aspects and elevations are the most dangerous,” said Lazar.

He recommends you carry the minimum rescue gear such as an avalanche transceiver, shovel, and probe.

“You need to learn how to use those things. You need to practice with them frequently to be any good at it and you need to travel with partners who know how to use that stuff just in case you’re the one getting buried.”

So, have fun in the mountains -- but make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.