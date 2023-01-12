MISSING: Search for 4-year-old girl underway in Oklahoma after her sister was found by postal carrier on Tuesday

CYRIL, Okla. (KKTV) - A massive search was underway for a 4-year-old girl after her older sister was found by a postal carrier in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the search for Athena was still very active. A photo of the young girl is at the top of this article. The search is taking place in City of Cyril, southwest of Oklahoma City.

“Law enforcement continues conducting inverviews and reviewing surviellance videos in an effort to locate Athena.,” part of a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 522-8017.

We really appreciate the support of Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Emergency Respnse Team, as well as citizen volunteers, as we search Cyril for Athena. Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

