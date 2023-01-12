Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
Standoff situation in El Paso County 1/11/23.
Suspects in custody following shelter-in-place alert south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Two motions were filed to hold the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court
“Exceptional amount of speculation” says judge after dismissing a contempt motion in alleged Club Q shooters prior case
Two motions were filed to hold the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court
"Exceptional amount of speculation" says judge after dismissing a contempt motion in alleged Club Q shooters prior case
Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion
A computer glitch caused major cancellations.
Travelers react to FAA flight delays, cancellations