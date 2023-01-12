Man with criminal past arrested in Fountain with a ‘ghost gun’

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal past was arrested in Fountain this week while in possession of a “ghost gun,” according to police.

The Fountain Police Department is reporting 38-year-old David Arellano was wanted for parole violation. Arellano was spotted looking into vehicles and walking onto people’s property in the 1000 block of Ancestra Dr. on Wednesday at about 10:47 in the morning.

“During his arrest, detectives also located a non-serial numbered handgun, commonly referred to as a Ghost Gun, on his person,” police wrote in a news release. “Criminal history shows prior felony convictions for: drugs, hit and run, theft, trespassing, introduction of contraband, menacing, and prior sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections.”

Arellano is facing several new charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Anyone with surveillance video that could help investigators with this case is asked to email dkleeb@fountainpd.com.

