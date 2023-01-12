Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo

Austin Aragon is suspected of murder.
Austin Aragon is suspected of murder.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2, 2022 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found the body of a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.

This isn’t the first time police have asked the public for help with locating Aragon. On Dec. 19, they shared his photo asking for help.

Aragon is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and attempted murder. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-320-6038.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
Standoff situation in El Paso County 1/11/23.
Suspects in custody following shelter-in-place alert south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County

Latest News

Surveillance video shows what appeared to be someone cutting a Comcast fiber line in Colorado...
Comcast outage in Colorado Springs area likely caused by vandalism
Missing 4-year-old Athena.
MISSING: Search for 4-year-old girl underway in Oklahoma after her sister was found by postal carrier on Tuesday
deadly crash
Deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs under investigation
1/11/23
WATCH: Deadly crash on I-25 south of Colorado Springs