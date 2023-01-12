Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2, 2022 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found the body of a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.

This isn’t the first time police have asked the public for help with locating Aragon. On Dec. 19, they shared his photo asking for help.

Aragon is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and attempted murder. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-320-6038.

