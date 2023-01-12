Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a Maryland state park.(Alicia Sampson via CNN Newsource)
SOLOMONS, Md. (CNN) - A 9-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find: a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.

Molly Sampson discovered the megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long, the size of Molly’s hand.

Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long, almost the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while. She said she wants to be a paleontologist and knows all about megalodon sharks, which became extinct millions of years ago.

Now, Molly said she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.

