“Exceptional amount of speculation” says judge after dismissing a contempt motion in alleged Club Q shooters prior case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two motions were filed to hold the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court. These came from accused gunman Anderson Aldrich’s defense team.

11 News was the only news outlet to have now unsealed documents that outline a former case against Aldrich, and were the first the verify their authenticity.

Aldrich’s attorneys say officials gave KKTV the sealed documents, “It appears clear that a member of law enforcement, and also potentially court house staff, gave sealed documents to the media.”

Court documents submitted by Aldrich’s legal team say EPSO is the responsible agency and that their client will not have a fair trail because of the media coverage of once sealed documents. 11 News’ reporting of those documents gained national attention. Several weeks after our first report the Associated Press published an article citing KKTV.

In a motion to dismiss the contempt charge attorneys for EPSO say in part, “The AP article does not suggest the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office leaked any of the 2021 records to the local news outlet.”

In court today they said there are no firm allegations and that there are alternate suspects.

Judge Robin Chittum said she agreed and that Aldrich’s defense did not submit enough evidence to prove otherwise. Judge Chittum went on to say, “It is clear to the court that there has been contempt,” but told the defense someone from any local agency could have released the sealed documents.

11 News does not reveal sources.

