Colorado Springs unveils new way of getting garbage off city streets

"This is a pretty amazing piece of equipment," said Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs' new vacuum trucks.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cleaning up our city streets just got a lot more high-tech!

The Colorado Springs Public Works Department unveiled its newest cleaning equipment Wednesday: three outdoor vacuum trucks, specifically for inhaling litter left in roadways and medians.

“The suction on these is pretty amazing,” said Mayor John Suthers.

Worth about $75,000, the vacuums can do the work of as many as seven people.

“This vacuum can really go all over the city, pick up a lot of trash along the curb and gutter and sidewalk,” said Travis Easton, director of Public Works.

The city hopes this will help supplement -- but not take the place -- of its human cleaning crews.

“When you add that to some of our other cleanup crews -- for example, we hired crews from the [Springs] Rescue Mission to clean up -- I think it’s gonna make a big difference,” Suthers said.

Two of the trucks will be in continuous rotation on major city thoroughfares, while the third will be used for more specialized projects. The city says residents can report areas with litter by using the GoCOS! app.

Even with this new equipment, officials urge citizens to continue to do their part keeping the city pristine.

“My message to our citizens is: just don’t rely on the city. Also, clean up your private property, whether your business or private residence -- help us out,” Suthers said.

