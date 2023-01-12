Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
From left: Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, Rosalind Baldursson.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested in Security-Widefield standoff was wanted in recent wrong-way hit-and-run crash
Surveillance video shows what appeared to be someone cutting a Comcast fiber line in Colorado...
Comcast outage in Colorado Springs area likely caused by vandalism
deadly crash
Deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs under investigation
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
From left: Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, Rosalind Baldursson.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested in Security-Widefield standoff was wanted in recent wrong-way hit-and-run crash
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter honored as ‘force of nature’