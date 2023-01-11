Vitalant declares a “Blood Emergency”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The blood supply for nearly 1,000 hospitals nationwide has dipped to the lowest level in a year.

“Unfortunately, in the New Year, we are having an emergency shortage of blood here in Colorado and across the U.S.,” said Brooke Way, Communications manager with Vitalant.

With the winter months already being a tough time to get donations, the blood service provider is urging anyone who is eligible to give blood.

In the last 3 years, the number of people donating with Vitalant has dropped by around 20%.

“The way people are living, working, playing has changed since the pandemic and we’re seeing less people coming to give blood now,” explains Way adding that a major decrease in blood drives has contributed to the blood shortage.

Nationwide, 2,000 blood drives have recently been canceled from winter weather or staffing shortages.

As people continue to work from home, business hosted blood drives are down 50% since 2019. This accounts for around 90,000 less donations.

In Colorado, dozens of blood drives were recently canceled resulting in 1,300 uncollected units of blood.

“We definitely need people who are eligible and able to come give to really step up right now and give blood to help alleviate that shortage. We don’t want doctors to make that impossible choice of who can get blood and who may need to wait to get blood. So, we really need people to know there is a shortage right now, so make an appointment and donate blood when you can,” said Way.

All blood types are needed right now especially type O, which is the universal blood type and usually the one reached for by first responders.

Vitalant is urging anyone willing to donate to schedule and appointment online to make the process easier for you.

To sign up to host a blood drive click here.

