Shelter-in-place order for an El Paso County neighborhood south of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood in El Paso County on Wednesday.

Just before 12:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office sent out the following alert:

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of 600 blk Rowe Ln. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. This information is from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”

The impacted area is north of Mesa Ridge High School. Webster Elementary, Mesa Ridge High School, Talbott Steam Innovation School and James Madison Charter Academy were placed on secured perimeter status.

Click here for updates and a map of the impacted area.

This article will be updated.

