Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker ‘neutralized’

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station.
French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:43 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say police opened fire early Wednesday morning on the attacker who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident at the Gare du Nord station is now over but are offering no other immediate details.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also says the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries.

He says the attacker was “rapidly neutralized.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?

Latest News

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered...
Biden 'surprised' classified docs were in his old office
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukrainian artillery unit targets Russian attack drones amid intense fighting
Top awards were handed out to Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “The...
Hollywood Minute: Golden Globes return to TV