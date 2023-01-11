New Colorado Springs water usage proposal that might limit city growth moves forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A proposed ordinance that could impact city growth is moving forward after a city council vote on Tuesday.

The water usage ordinance would specify requirements for the city of Colorado Springs before it can expand. Under it, the city would need to ensure Colorado Springs Utilities can serve all existing customers, plus an extra 30%, before the city can annex any new land.

City council spent hours discussing the topic, with city growth taking center stage in the discussion. Throughout the west, water access has become more of an issue as many deal with droughts. Lake Mead, Lake Powell, and the Colorado River have recently been drier than usual.

Critics of the proposed ordinance suggest that because of this water shortage, the 130% parameter is too much, and would ultimately limit city growth by too much.

“That higher level, 130%, is going to essential block any master planned community around the city,” said Councilmember Dave Donelson, who introduced an amendment to reduce that number to 120%.

That amendment ultimately failed, keeping that extra 30% parameter.

Critics also point out that existing developments, like Banning Lewis Ranch, are grandfathered in, despite further developments. They argue this complicates the matter more. They also worry that Colorado Springs Utilities is overstepping its bounds by having a say in city growth.

“I think it’s more of a land ordinance than it is water. Water is the driving factor,” Bill Wysong, who spoke at the meeting on Tuesday, said.

City Council President Tom Strand began the day in favor of the proposal, arguing that there needs to be a balance.

“We need more housing, there’s no doubt about that,” Strand said. “We need to conserve and be sensitive to water use, but those two issues can collide a little bit.”

Other members of the council argue that the water crisis the west is facing is exactly why CSU needs to have a say in future developments.

“Things are changing in the west, and things are changing in the Pikes Peak region,” said Councilmember Nancy Henjum. “And it is this body’s responsibility to lead and address those changes.”

Other members of the council agree, but believe they need more time to discuss the matter so they know what they’re agreeing to. Councilmember Donelson argued that the language of the proposal isn’t specific enough to be passed as is.

“If we want to do this, we probably need more time to get it straight and have all the stakeholders feel like they’re comfortable with it,” he said.

With water bills also up because of recent rate increases, 11 News spoke with CSU about the possibility of this proposal impacting bills. They say it would have no effect at all.

The motion to move the proposed ordinance forward passed in a vote of 5-4 after hours of discussion. It will appear in front of the council in two weeks, on January 24th.

