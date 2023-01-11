Large concert venue gets approval by Colorado Springs city council, set to open in 2024

Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater(Notes Live)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Wednesday morning, the Colorado Springs city council rejected an appeal in connection to the construction of a large concert venue on the north side of the city.

The 8-1 vote brings the Sunset Amphitheatre another step closer to opening near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard. The appeal was brought forth by residents concerned about possible parking issues and unwanted noise. The company behind the concert venue, Notes Live, is hoping to bring the 8,000-seat amphitheater to Colorado Springs with about 50 concerts each year.

The people behind the venue explained partnerships were formed with a nearby school and businesses to address parking concerns.

The lone no vote was Councilman Dave Donelson.

According to the Notes Live website, the Sunset is set to open sometime in 2024.

