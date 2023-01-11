Joe Roybal sworn in as El Paso County Sheriff, responds to questions on gun violence and other issues

The ceremony was held at New Life Church in Colorado Springs.
The ceremony was held at New Life Church in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several swearing in ceremonies happened across Colorado Tuesday for people who were elected in November.

Formerly the undersheriff to Bill Elder, Joe Roybal took his oath as El Paso County Sheriff. Elder has said he is retiring. Roybal was pinned by his family during the ceremony at New Life Church in Colorado Springs. Roybal gave a speech, talking about his local upbringing and desire to keep the community safe.

“This day is huge ... It’s a glorious day ... For this to come to fruititon, it means the world.”

After the ceremony, Roybal took questions from reporters. He was asked about numerous issues, including gun violence, staffing challenges, and fear some citizens may have of law enforcement, to name a few.

When asked by 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry what Roybal expects the biggest challenge to be in his new seat, he said, “right out of the gate, it is going to be legislation. Because of the club Q tragedy, the spotlight is on weapons, specifically assault rifles as they are categorized, and mass shootings.”

Roybal said he plans to be influential in legislation, including on guns.

“It is my job to work with legislators, lawmakers, to keep the community safe and to protect those constitutional rights. I believe we can strike a balance and level heads can come together to solve that problem.”

While running his campaign for Sheriff, Roybal had mentioned tackling the issue of staffing challenges at the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. He teased ahead to a new program due to be unveiled soon related to that issue.

“We are going to launch a new program. We will announce that later on this week, how we are going to attract a wider workforce in the deputy sheriff ranks.”

Roybal was also asked what he has to say to any community members who may be fearful of law enforcement.

“I am a Hispanic sheriff, so maybe I have the ability to reach out to those communities and the opportunity will present itself easier because of that.”

