Indianapolis fire sends man, 4 children into cardiac arrest

A 28-year-old man and four children were in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, after an apartment fire on Monday. (WRTV/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

The fire started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, she said.

The victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, Reith said.

“We are just hoping for the best, and hoping that these little ones and the adults that are in that apartment can survive what they dealt with tonight,” she said.

The 28-year-old is the father of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old girls, WISH-TV reported. The 14-year-old and 12-year-old are boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
Bus crash in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a 12-year-old boy and bus under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

1.11.23
Windy & Cooler Wednesday
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
FAA lifts grounding order for US flights
1.11.23
Few showers today
One of the Republican-led House's first tasks was to vote against new IRS funds.
House votes to rescind IRS funding boost