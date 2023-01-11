How an annual trend can prevent alcohol abuse from becoming deadly

WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse
By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol abuse is the second most common form of substance abuse in the United States, according to Harvard Medical School, and being able to spot someone who’s suffering from alcohol abuse can be especially hard because of how socially acceptable it is to drink alcohol.

‘Dry January’ is an annual trend in which participants choose to abstain from drinking alcohol for the whole month, and some medical experts say that taking part in it can be significant for anyone trying to identify for themselves if they have a problem.

Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with Steve Carleton, Chief Medical Officer at Gallus Detox Medical Centers, in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about how someone can spot an alcohol abuse problem, as well as statistics related to alcohol abuse and the health risks involved.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-4357.

