FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning.

More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.

The Colorado Springs Airport was hit with just 16 delays.

The FAA temporarily grounded all flights until their Notice to Air Missions System, which notifies pilots about adverse impacts on flights, was back up and running.

The order was lifted right before 7 a.m. MST, but the number of delays and cancellations are expected to snowball.

