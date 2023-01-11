Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
Bus crash in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a 12-year-old boy and bus under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

1.11.23
Windy & Cooler Wednesday
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
FAA lifts grounding order for US flights
1.11.23
Few showers today
One of the Republican-led House's first tasks was to vote against new IRS funds.
House votes to rescind IRS funding boost