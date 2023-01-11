Deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs under investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs was under investigation on Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call at about 11:30 in the morning for the crash just south of the S. Academy exit.

“A 2020 Freightliner box truck was traveling northbound, when the vehicle suddenly impacted a guardrail before traveling off the right shoulder of the roadway,” part of a news release from Colorado State Patrol reads. “The vehicle began airborne and its front impacted the ground. The vehicle overturned onto its side.”

The passenger, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver, only identified as a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

