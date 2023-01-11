Crash involving a 12-year-old boy and bus under investigation in Colorado Springs

Bus crash in Colorado Springs.
Bus crash in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a 12-year-old boy and a bus was under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police are reporting the call came in at about 5:48 p.m. in the area of Delta Drive and Chelton Road. The area is on the southwest side of the city just west of S. Academy Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police say the boy ran in front of the bus and was hit. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

As of 7:30 p.m., very few details were available as the incident remained under investigation.

As KKTV 11 News works to learn more this article will be updated.

