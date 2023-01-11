Comcast outage in Colorado Springs area likely caused by vandalism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following vandalism that sparked an internet outage on Wednesday in the Colorado Springs area, according to a spokesperson with Comcast.

The spokesperson explained the outage started at about 4 in the morning after damage was done to a Comcast fiber west of Memorial Park. The outage impacted about 20,000 residential and business customers.

“Customers enrolled to receive automated text messages were notified of the outage directly,” part of a statement sent to KKTV 11 News by Comcast reads. “Customers can check their Xfinity App for updates. Our crews have been on site and are working to repair the fiber. We don’t have an estimated time of repair at this time.”

The spokesperson adds that the company will be working with law enforcement to investigate.

