Alleged shooting on Fort Carson confirmed to be from pellet gun, 1 person with minor injuries

(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged shooting on a southern Colorado Army post was confirmed to be from a pellet gun.

Fort Carson officials sent 11 News a press release Wednesday morning saying, “There has been an alleged shooting on post in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team area where we can confirm one shot was fired from what is assessed to be a pellet gun.”

One person is being treated for minor injuries. Law enforcement has secured the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

