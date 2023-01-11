15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

A 15-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. (Source: WTKR)
By Leondra Head, WTKR
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents.

The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack.

Police said either a knife or hammer was used.

The parents have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty.

Eddie Gray, a neighbor, said the couple were devoted parents before they were tragically killed.

“I mean, I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” Gray said.

The deaths are still under investigation. The 15-year-old is due in court Wednesday.

