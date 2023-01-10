WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Ceremony for Colorado Governor and Lt. Governor

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, a swearing-in ceremony will be held for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera at the State Capitol.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. Polis and Lt. Gov. Primavera will be serving their second terms after beating out Republican challengers Heidi Ganahl and Danny Moore in the 2022 primary elections.

