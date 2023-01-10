Suspect arrested in Fremont County homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to homicide investigation.

On Friday night, Fremont County deputies responded to the 400 block of S. Reynolds to a person with a gun. Deputies found a deceased man with “signs of trauma.”

Monday afternoon, deputies announced the arrest of 36-year-old Joseph Tippet as a suspect. He was taken into custody in Salida, and is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, being charged with first-degree homicide.

Deputies have not yet publicly identified the victim, or if the victim and suspect knew each other. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.