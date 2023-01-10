Suspect arrested in Fremont County homicide

36-year-old Joseph Tippet mughsot
36-year-old Joseph Tippet mughsot(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to homicide investigation.

On Friday night, Fremont County deputies responded to the 400 block of S. Reynolds to a person with a gun. Deputies found a deceased man with “signs of trauma.”

Monday afternoon, deputies announced the arrest of 36-year-old Joseph Tippet as a suspect. He was taken into custody in Salida, and is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, being charged with first-degree homicide.

Deputies have not yet publicly identified the victim, or if the victim and suspect knew each other. We will update this article as we learn more.

