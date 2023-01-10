Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions.

The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.

Colorado has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $1.1 billion with an estimated cash value of $568.7 million. It is currently the 3rd highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The first Mega Millions drawing was held on May 17, 2002 and produced a $28 million jackpot winner from Illinois.

