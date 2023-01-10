Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions.

The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.

Colorado has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $1.1 billion with an estimated cash value of $568.7 million. It is currently the 3rd highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The first Mega Millions drawing was held on May 17, 2002 and produced a $28 million jackpot winner from Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to test their homes for radon
Top from left to right: Albright, Cisneros-Mena, French, Haney. Bottom from left to right:...
WANTED: Child abuse suspects and sex offender among 8 fugitives sought in the Pikes Peak area
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

Latest News

C3C Hunter Brown
Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class
Crash involving a CSPD vehicle in Colorado Springs 7/26/22.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
Missing senior Robert Yauch.
MISSING: Man with dementia last seen Jan. 3 in Pueblo
36-year-old Joseph Tippet mughsot
Colorado man shot and killed his sleeping dad before driving across town drunk, according to affidavit