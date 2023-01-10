Prosecutors want more charges against alleged Club Q shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to a motion filed on Monday, prosecutors are seeking more charges for the alleged Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.

The deadly attack was carried out on Nov. 19 into Nov. 20 in Colorado Springs at an LGTBQ+ club. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured. As of Monday, the suspect was facing 305 charges including murder, attempted murder, and hate-crime-related charges.

According to the motion filed, prosecutors would like to add 12 more charges for two victims that include attempted murder after deliberation and hate-crime-related charges.

The five people killed include:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

Two good Samaritans are recognized as heroes for stopping the suspect, Rich Fierro and James.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday for a separate case tied to an alleged bomb threat.

