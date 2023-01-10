Prosecutors want more charges against alleged Club Q shooter

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q shooting victims(MGN/CSPD/Google Maps)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to a motion filed on Monday, prosecutors are seeking more charges for the alleged Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.

The deadly attack was carried out on Nov. 19 into Nov. 20 in Colorado Springs at an LGTBQ+ club. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured. As of Monday, the suspect was facing 305 charges including murder, attempted murder, and hate-crime-related charges.

According to the motion filed, prosecutors would like to add 12 more charges for two victims that include attempted murder after deliberation and hate-crime-related charges.

The five people killed include:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

Two good Samaritans are recognized as heroes for stopping the suspect, Rich Fierro and James.

If you would like to help the victims, click here.

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday for a separate case tied to an alleged bomb threat.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
El Paso County house fire 1/8/2022
Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County

Latest News

A priceless teddy bear is missing and is believed to be in the Cañon City area.
Thank you for sharing! Missing teddy bear back with Colorado family
4 in 5 domestic violence deaths are the result of a gunshot wound.
More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says
Giving Group Colorado Springs.
The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club
As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs