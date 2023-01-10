Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday

Report of a police impersonator.
Report of a police impersonator.(MGN / Pxhere)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday.

The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:

“The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, reddish hair in a mullet style, thin mustache,” part of a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Suspect was wearing a ball cap, backwards, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect produced a weapon and tried to take the victim’s vehicle. Suspect was driving a gray Dodge Charger with red/blue lights on the visors.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-276-5555 reference case 23-0035.

According to Colorado state law, impersonating a peace officer is a class six felony.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
El Paso County house fire 1/8/2022
Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County

Latest News

A priceless teddy bear is missing and is believed to be in the Cañon City area.
Thank you for sharing! Missing teddy bear back with Colorado family
Club Q shooting victims
Prosecutors want more charges against alleged Club Q shooter
4 in 5 domestic violence deaths are the result of a gunshot wound.
More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says
Giving Group Colorado Springs.
The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club