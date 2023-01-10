Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday.

The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:

“The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, reddish hair in a mullet style, thin mustache,” part of a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Suspect was wearing a ball cap, backwards, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect produced a weapon and tried to take the victim’s vehicle. Suspect was driving a gray Dodge Charger with red/blue lights on the visors.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-276-5555 reference case 23-0035.

According to Colorado state law, impersonating a peace officer is a class six felony.

