Police dig through trash for clues in woman’s disappearance

The woman's husband is charged with misleading investigators in the case.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — Investigators will inspect several items they found at a Boston-area trash processing facility to determine if they are connected to the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, authorities said Tuesday.

Police combed through trash at the Peabody facility on Monday looking for clues in the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. The statement did not say what the items were.

Gem Mutlu, a friend of the family, opens up about seeing Ana Walshe hours before she went missing.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen on New Year’s Day at her home in Cohasset, an affluent coastal community about 15 miles southeast of Boston.

She was supposed to take a ride-hailing service to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C., where she often worked, but authorities said there is no evidence she ever got into a vehicle or on a flight.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, is being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to misleading police investigating the disappearance. His attorney, Tracy Miner, said he has been “incredibly cooperative” with police and she requested low or no bail.

Peabody is north of Boston, but not far from Swampscott, where Brian Walshe’s mother lives. A prosecutor said Monday that he visited his mother’s home on New Year’s Day.

