Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens at right.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated.

Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot.

“The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” said Austin in the memo. “Vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full...
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to test their homes for radon
Top from left to right: Albright, Cisneros-Mena, French, Haney. Bottom from left to right:...
WANTED: Child abuse suspects and sex offender among 8 fugitives sought in the Pikes Peak area
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

Latest News

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein asks NY high court to reverse 2020 rape conviction
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project