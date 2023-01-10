More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General’s office released it’s 2022 domestic violence report, which shows 2021 was the deadliest year on record in the state when it comes to domestic violence.

91 people died in Colorado in 2021 from domestic violence. That is up from 63 domestic violence deaths in 2020. The state started tracking domestic violence deaths in 2016. Since then, 2021 appears to be the deadliest year on record.

CEO for TESSA, a southern Colorado domestic violence resource center, says those numbers do not surprise her.

“While the pandemic, as it was as such has gone away, I think the stressors in our lives are still the same,” explained TESSA CEO Anne Markley. She says TESSA has seen increased demand since the pandemic began, but that call numbers still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. “If you look at a relationship that already has an underlying current of violence, and you add those [pandemic] stressors in there, you’re only exacerbating that situation.”

According to the Attorney General’s report, El Paso County had the highest number of domestic violence deaths with 28, compared to other counties. Denver county had the second most with 20 domestic violence deaths.

The report also says, more than 81 percent, or about four in five domestic violence deaths, are the result of a gunshot wound.

Attorney General Phil Weiser tells 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry, Colorado leaders need to do better at enforcing part of the law as it relates to protection orders and firearms being in the hands of known abusers.

“When there’s a protection order that protect someone from a abuser, there’s an order that calls for the relinquishment of a firearm,” says Weiser. “Historically, we’ve not done a great job in Colorado in making sure those firearms were actually taken from an abuser. In some cases, even with a protection order in place, the firearm remains in the hands of the abuser. Then he or she could come and actually kill their domestic partner or spouse. We’ve worked to improve the law so we actually remove these firearms from people we know are a danger.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, there are resources available. Click here for TESSA’s website. You can also call their Safe Line for advocacy and crisis at 719-633-3819.

