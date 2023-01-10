Monument interim police chief sworn in

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The police department in the Town of Monument has a new leader.

In early January, Commander Tim Johnson was named the town’s interim police chief during a town council meeting. The former chief, Sean Hemingway, retired at the start of 2023 after he was hired in February of 2021.

Interim Chief Johnson was born in Indiana and had originally retired in Colorado Springs in 2004 after serving 20 years in the U.S. Navy. Johnson tells 11 News he started his law enforcement career in 2005 with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as a detentions deputy. Following a year of work as a deputy, Johnson made the switch to the City of Fountain as a Patrol Officer where he worked for more than 12 years. During his time in Fountain, Johnson adds he was a patrol sergeant, a SWAT Team leader and a Task Force officer for the ATF before retiring in 2018.

In 2019, Johnson jumped back into law enforcement with the Monument Police Department. Most recently, Johnson worked as the Operations Commander.

“The Monument Police Department will continue to provide quality services to the citizens of the Town of Monument through community partnerships and best practices within the law enforcement community,” Interim Chief Johnson wrote to 11 News.

According to 11 News partner The Gazette, there were about 75 candidates for the chief position as of Jan. 3.

