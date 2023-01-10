MISSING: Man with dementia last seen Jan. 3 in Pueblo

Missing senior Robert Yauch.
Missing senior Robert Yauch.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping for help from the public with locating a man who has been missing for about a week.

On Tuesday, police shared photos of 66-year-old Robert Yauch. According to police, Yauch has dementia and medical conditions that require regular medication. He was last seen in the 2800 block of E. 13th Street on Jan. 3. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.

If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

