Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth.

The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police explained the officer was traveling westbound on Dublin when he was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound on the westbound side of the road.

The driver who caused the crash was identified as Cole Sherod. According to online court records, two charges of drug possession and DUI were withdrawn and Cole entered a guilty plea to vehicular assault while under the influence.

Cole’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1. The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA) shared the following statement with the public on Tuesday:

“Officer Nicholas Hamaker was on-duty and driving a marked CSPD police cruiser on July 26, 2022 when he was hit head-on by Mr. Cole Sherod, who was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident. Mr. Sherod was on parole for another felony at the time, had additional felony cases in process, and had already been serving 2 years in ComCor for a prior felony conviction. He has a drug and vehicular history dating back to 2014 and has violated every parole and probation condition imposed. The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association is supporting Officer Hamaker and our community by requesting the courts remand Mr. Sherod to the Department of Corrections to serve his proposed 6-year prison term. We have also requested the option of serving time in the El Paso County Community Corrections program be denied. It took what will likely be a career-ending injury to Officer Hamaker to bring Mr. Sherod’s history to the forefront. PPA Executive Director Sherryl Dillon stated " If you are a parent or have a loved one who drives, they could have been in Officer Hamaker’s place. Society has high expectations of law enforcement, as they should; our officers and our community should also be able to trust the judicial system to hold convicted individuals accountable so they do not continue to victimize the public”.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.