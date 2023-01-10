Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth.
The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police explained the officer was traveling westbound on Dublin when he was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound on the westbound side of the road.
The driver who caused the crash was identified as Cole Sherod. According to online court records, two charges of drug possession and DUI were withdrawn and Cole entered a guilty plea to vehicular assault while under the influence.
Cole’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1. The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA) shared the following statement with the public on Tuesday: