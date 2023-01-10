Air Force Academy cadet passes away while on his way to class

C3C Hunter Brown
C3C Hunter Brown
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An Air Force Academy football player passed away while on his way to class recently.

The Academy shared the following statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

“With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets. #NeverForgotten”

The same Hunter Brown was listed on the Academy’s football roster, stating he was a sophomore from Lake Charles, LA.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Cadets were informed on Tuesday about the incident that happened Monday morning.

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

