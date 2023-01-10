1 killed in Alamosa shooting, suspect found

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in southern Colorado.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Alamosa Police Department responded to W. 6th Street for a disturbance with possible shots fired. Officers found a man who had been shot and unresponsive. He died on scene.

Officers on scene got information about a possible suspect. Colorado State Patrol later found a man believed to have been involved.

The victim and suspect have not yet been publicly identified. We will update this article as we learn more.

