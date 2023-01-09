Woman asks for help finding priceless teddy bear likely taken by porch pirates in Colorado

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is hoping for help from the public after a priceless teddy bear was lost.

Tina tells 11 News she received a teddy bear from her older brother when she was five. She was hospitalized for a broken femur following a crash involving a dirt bike. Now, she says her brother is battling stage 4 cancer. Tina wanted to help bring him a little comfort and decided to mail him the bear he had gifted her nearly 27 years ago. Tina now lives in Washington and sent the teddy bear through mail to Cañon City.

Tina explained the bear was mailed out on Dec. 27 and arrived along Barr Avenue in Cañon City, according to online tracking records. However, Tina’s family never received the bear. The most likely scenario Tina can think of after speaking with USPS is porch pirates are to blame.

Tina is hoping the person or people who are in possession of the bear have the heart to get it back to her family. Or maybe someone has seen it at a local thrift shop.

If you have the bear in your possession pictured at the top of this article, or if you came across it recently, please email AKeith@kktv.com and help get this priceless keepsake back to Tina’s family as her brother continues to battle cancer.

