Woman asks for help finding priceless teddy bear likely taken by porch pirates in Colorado

A priceless teddy bear is missing and is believed to be in the Cañon City area.
A priceless teddy bear is missing and is believed to be in the Cañon City area.(Tina)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is hoping for help from the public after a priceless teddy bear was lost.

Tina tells 11 News she received a teddy bear from her older brother when she was five. She was hospitalized for a broken femur following a crash involving a dirt bike. Now, she says her brother is battling stage 4 cancer. Tina wanted to help bring him a little comfort and decided to mail him the bear he had gifted her nearly 27 years ago. Tina now lives in Washington and sent the teddy bear through mail to Cañon City.

Tina explained the bear was mailed out on Dec. 27 and arrived along Barr Avenue in Cañon City, according to online tracking records. However, Tina’s family never received the bear. The most likely scenario Tina can think of after speaking with USPS is porch pirates are to blame.

Tina is hoping the person or people who are in possession of the bear have the heart to get it back to her family. Or maybe someone has seen it at a local thrift shop.

If you have the bear in your possession pictured at the top of this article, or if you came across it recently, please email AKeith@kktv.com and help get this priceless keepsake back to Tina’s family as her brother continues to battle cancer.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
El Paso County house fire 1/8/2022
Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County

Latest News

Marci Monet.
Woman arrested after incident where juveniles allegedly threatened to shoot a man and his dog in Pueblo
Top from left to right: Albright, Cisneros-Mena, French, Haney. Bottom from left to right:...
WANTED: Child abuse suspects and sex offender among 8 fugitives sought in the Pikes Peak area
Calm through Wednesday
Mild and breezy for now
Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to test their homes for radon