Woman arrested after incident where juveniles allegedly threatened to shoot a man and his dog in Pueblo

Marci Monet.
Marci Monet.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was arrested following an incident in Pueblo where three juveniles reportedly threatened a man and his dog.

Pueblo Police are reporting the case started on Friday at about 12:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 1200 block of Carteret Ave., the neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city.

“Officers spoke with the victim who stated, while dropping off a relative at a residence on the 1200 block of Carteret Ave., three juvenile males were outside of the residence and began yelling threats at him,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “The victim asked the juveniles to leave him alone, at which time two of the three juveniles produced rifles, pointed them at the victim, and threatened to shoot him and his dog.”

A perimeter was set up around the house and police tried to contact the suspects with no answer. An adult relative of the suspects showed up to the scene and convinced the kids to exit. All three juveniles were taken into custody. The adult family member was identified as Marci Monet.

On Saturday, a search warrant was executed at the home the kids were in. Inside, police found two pistols, two rifles, airsoft guns, replica firearms, rifle scopes, ammo and “other related accessories.”

“Additional follow up showed that Monet and one of the juveniles are the sole occupants of the residence. In addition, officers discovered Monet is currently on probation for a felony which qualifies her for POWPO (possession of a weapon by a previous offender),” police added in their release. “Officers contacted Monet at the residence and took her into custody.”

Monet is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender, restraining order violation, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“It should be noted, one of the juveniles has been named a suspect in two other felony menacing cases and once in an illegal discharge of a firearm case in the last 13 months,” police wrote.

