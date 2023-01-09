WANTED: Child abuse suspects and sex offender among 8 fugitives sought in the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The eight people pictured at the top of this article are the ‘featured fugitives” this week for Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

The information and mugshots were provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and their warrants were verified on Jan. 4.

If you have information on their location, you could be eligible for a reward. Call 719 634-STOP (634-7867) to provide information.

DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT (Pictured in the top left) is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6′ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA (Pictured on the top, second from the left) is a White Male, 18 years old, 6′ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

VALERIE JO FRENCH (Pictured on the top, third from the left) is a White Female, 35 years old, 5′3″ tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and MVT.

AMBER ROSE HANEY (Pictured on the top, fourth from the left) is a White Female, 26 years old, 5′5″ tall, and 125 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. HANEY is wanted for Child Abuse – Knowing/Reckless Cause Death.

XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS (Pictured on the bottom left) is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARNESS is wanted for Robbery – Agg., POWPO, Menacing, Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint and Vehicular Eluding.

ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS (Pictured second from the bottom left) is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOGGINS is wanted for Obstruction (2), Tampering, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals, Burglary 1, Assault 2 (2), Theft, Criminal Mischief and Child Abuse (3).

MATTHEW RAYMOND STONE (Pictured third from the bottom left) is a White Male, 36 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. STONE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, MVT and Sex Offender - Registration.

MARQUISE AVERY WILKINS (Pictured fourth from the bottom left) is a Black Male, 30 years old, 6′ tall, and 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. WILKINS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.