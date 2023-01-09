Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they first responded to this shooting at the Aspen Creek...
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids....
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
S. Academy Boulevard under I-25 will be closed for an entire weekend as part of the project.
I-25 and South Academy to see closures for bridge demolition

Latest News

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident.
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there
A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen...
Feds review Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring in Teslas
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazilian officials vow crackdown on pro-Bolsonaro rioters