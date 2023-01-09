Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs,

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished.

As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.

“We don’t want to come in and just kick people out of where they call their home even though legally we have to,” said Lt. Chris Gonzalez, El Paso County Sheriffs Office, Support Services.

More than a dozen people packed their things and are looking for a new place to live. Some walked while others had their home towed away. They can no longer stay there, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

“They are near the railway which is actually a protected area,” said Lt. Gonzalez. “There is no trespassing on the railway easements. It is in the waterways and we have to protect our waterways. We have a lot of feces that go down in the waterways because of homeless camps nearby.”

Deputies posted eviction notices on trees and unattended vehicles, 48 hours in advance. If they stay there, they will get arrested.

“If they put up any sort of resistance or noncompliance and they refuse to leave, they will most likely get arrested for trespassing,” said Lt. Gonzalez.

The area will be monitored at least once a week to make sure homeless camps don’t come back. Deputies want to bring back clean stream water and prevent anymore homeless camp fires.

Anyone living in homeless camps were notified of resources in the area. For example: Springs Rescue Mission, who offer their resources to homeless people for free, including beds, housing and meals.

