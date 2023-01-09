Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to test their homes for radon

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Polis has proclaimed January as National Radon Awareness Month.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging all Coloradans, whether you rent or own a home, to test for radon.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non smokers and although it’s found in all 50 states, Colorado’s mineral-rich soil makes the deadly gas detectable in all parts of the state.

Radon is created in the soil as part of the radioactive decaying process of uranium.

It seeps into our homes through cracks in foundations, holes around drains, or crawl spaces.

Once it’s in your home, it becomes part of the air that you breath causing long-term health issues or death.

This is why it’s important to either hire a professional radon contractor to test your home, or purchase a test kit to do it yourself.

Most kits require all windows and doors remain closed while testing, making January the perfect month to do it.

If elevated levels of the deadly gas are detected, you will need to install a mitigation system.

It doesn’t matter the age or type of home you live in, radon can be found anywhere.

If your home is already equipped with a mitigation system, it’s a good idea to test your home every few years to ensure everything is working properly.

It’s important to note that if you’re renting your home, Colorado landlords are not required to test for radon.

