The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado couple is starting up a new group, hoping to have a big impact on non-profits in the Colorado Springs area!

The pitch from Mark Blum is simple.

“We are a group of people who each donate $100 once a quarter,” Blum wrote to 11 News. “We meet at Oskar Blues for a 1-hour meeting where we vote for a local non-profit to win. If there are 100 of us, the non-profit gets a check for $10,000.”

Mark and his wife brought the idea from Pheonix, where they helped get a non-profit $10,000 through the Arizona chapter. The Colorado Springs group is small right now, but Mark is hoping others will join them for their first meeting on Jan. 24. Click here for more information and to join.

During the meetings, the group will select four random members to speak for five minutes about the non-profit they would like to support. Following the presentations, the group votes on which non-profit to support!

“Charitable giving clubs are a powerful way to raise money and build community,” the national Giving Group posted to their website. “But they come with some logistical challenges. Giving Group has solved for these challenges, making it easier for leaders to start and manage groups and easier for members to give.”

Read more about Mark’s motivation to start the group here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.